Role of athletic trainers evolve

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Augusta, Ga--A lot has changed in athletics in the past 10 years. Yes, athletes are bigger, faster and stronger for the most part, but it's more then that. It's how teams trainers are dealing with those athletes.

Tim McLane is the lead athletic trainer for Augusta University Sports Medicine and does a lot at Westminster. His role has changed to be more, all-encompassing. Kids are evolving as their skill and physical abilities are as high as ever. McLane realizes their injuries are more severe and intense because of it. That's where preventative measures trainers implement come into play.

"So the more we can do with that to begin with, the fewer injuries they have, the more productive they can be for themselves on the field and the more then can help their team. And the more down the line, 40 years from now when they're not playing, they're still relatively healthy and their joints will still work for them." said Tim McLane

An obvious change is also the technology to treat injuries has gotten so much better. From concussions in football, soccer, and other sports, to the every day ankle sprain. From cup therapy to kinesiology tape, it all helps. Their work goes well beyond being on the field when someone does get hurt. Trainers are the first line of defense and injury prevention

"That's probably the best thing, Having that person there, the athletic trainer,such as myself, to be the intesection, the buffer between the athlete and the coaches and the doctors and the parents and be the translator to make sure everything is right for their health, that's the way to go" added McLane

McLane added athletic trainers are going beyond the sports world now. The military and even police forces are employing them more and more, to be in the field, to make sure everyone is taken care of.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved

