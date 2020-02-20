Roger Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and says he will miss the French Open and several other tournaments.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote on his Facebook page that his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he "decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.” He will skip several tournaments prior to the French Open. Federer could potentially return to play at a grass-court tournament in Germany on June 15. He was won that tournament in Halle 10 times. Wimbledon starts June 29.