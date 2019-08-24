Roby’s multi-homer night lifts Jackets to 5-4 victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta Greenjackets (70-59, 34-27) defeated the Lexington Legends (62-68, 25-36) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night. Sean Roby hit two home runs, including the go-ahead home run in the 8th inning to give the Jackets the lead for good.

Lexington got on the board first on Saturday night in the 3rd inning. It was Eric Cole with a three-run home run to give the Legends the 3-0 advantage. It was Cole’s 9th home run of the year. The Jackets responded right away though in the home-half of the 3rd inning.

Jacob Gonzalez led the 3rd inning off with his 8th home run of the season to make it just 3-1 Legends. The Jackets tacked on another run in the inning when Franklin Labour singled to bring home Tyler Fitzgerald, and the Legends lead was just 3-2.

In the 4th inning, Lexington added a run when Jeison Guzman walked with the bases loaded to score Reed Rohlman. Lexington took a 4-2 advantage. The Jackets had an answer yet again though. Roby led the 4th inning off with a solo home run, his first as a GreenJacket, and the Jackets trailed at 4-3. Then it was Labour with another RBI-single to tie the game at four.

In the 8th inning, it was Roby coming up clutch for the Jackets. His 2nd home run of the game broke the tie, and the Jackets took the lead at 5-4. Tyler Schimpf tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen before JJ Santa Cruz went 2.1 innings of scoreless ball and got himself the win.

Player of the Game: Sean Roby, 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Sean Roby came into Saturday’s game 2-32 to start his GreenJackets career, and he hadn’t hit a home run. He changed that with two on Saturday night, including the go-ahead home run in the 8th inning to get the Jackets the lead.

Tomorrow’s Game: 5:05 PM vs Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (LEX) Bryce Hensley (1-3, 2.29 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (5-6, 4.21 ERA)

Adam Oller takes the baseball for the 2nd time on this homestand before the Jackets hit the road on Monday. In Oller’s last start on August 20th against the Asheville Tourists, he made it through six-innings, but he allowed four runs. He walked two and he finished with six strikeouts. He last faced Lexington on July 27th and went 5.2 innings while allowing six runs. In nine starts at home this year, Oller has a 3.14 ERA. In six starts on the road, Oller has a 6.39 ERA. He was drafted in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was released in November 2018 by Pittsburgh and the Giants signed him to a Minor League contract in May of this year.

Bryce Hensley will take the mound for Lexington on Sunday night as the Legends try to get out of town with a win. Hensley has appeared in 13 games this year, but only three of them have been in a starting role. In his last outing on August 20th out of the bullpen against the Lakewood BlueClaws, he went four-innings and allowed four runs on eight Lakewood hits. The southpaws last start came on August 9th against the Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals) and in that outing he went six-innings and allowed only one-run. Hensley was a 22nd round pick in 2018 by the Kansas City Royals out of UNC Greensboro.