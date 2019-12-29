Rivers reflects on potential end of 16 seasons with Chargers

Philip Rivers may have played his final game as the quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After 16 years with the franchise, Rivers' contract is up and he will become a free agent. He intends to play next season, assuming a team wants him, and insisted that his passion for the game remains. But Rivers also acknowledged that this season was a struggle, and nobody quite knows what the future holds for him.