Rivalry renwed: Augusta set to battle USC Aiken Wednesday night

Augusta, GA--Over the past decade plus we've seen some memorable games between USC Aiken and Augusta. From regular season classics to post season battles that came down to the final seconds. You'd be hard pressed to find a rivalry at the D2 level as good as the Jags and Pacers. Wednesday night, the next chapter.

After starting strong, both teams have kind of hit a little lull here as of late. USC Aiken was 8 and 0 in conference play, but have dropped their last two. For the Jags, similiar situation as they've lost three of their last four. Both are in the mix for the top of the Peach Belt Confernece and this game would go a long way to getting both back on track.

"Arguably for both of us. They have two losses in the league, we have four. They're trying to stay at the top, we're trying to get back in the mix, so it'll be a big game. It'll be our seventh road game in our last nine games, it'll be nice to get back to our gym." said Dip Metress

"We want to tell our guys to play with emotion, but don't be emotional. And there's a difference. You want to play with emotion and energy, but you don't want to play emotional. What ends up happening is that you play angry if that takes place, and we don't want that" said Mark Vanderslice

Round one is at the convocation center. Currently USC Aiken is tied for the top spot in the conference while the Jags are two games behind.

