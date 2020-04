Tuesday, April 7, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cal Ripken Jr. has launched a campaign to help feed children and families across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating a contribution of $250,000 and opening a social media account for the first time to promote the cause.

The Hall of Fame star is also happy that Major League Baseball is seeking to find ways to effectively start its delayed season, because he believes the games can play an important part in the recovery of the country.