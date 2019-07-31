Rincones homers twice as Augusta beats Lakewood

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

North Augusta, SC--Diego Rincones hit two homers and Augusta scored in the 8th inning to beat Lakewood 8-7 Wednesday night at SRP Park.

Rincones, who's now hitting .300, hit a solo shot in the 3rd that gave the GreenJackets a 3-2 lead. His second, came in the 7th, and was a two-run shot, and tied the game at 7.

Then, in the 8th, Anders Angulo singled home Malvin Matos with the eventual game winning run. Shane Metheny also cracked a two run homer for the GreenJackets

Ismael Munguia had a pair of hits, and stole home for the second time this year to help lead Augusta to the win.

