Ridge Spring-Monetta takes day off of practice to volunteer in community

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

RIDGE SPRING, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Student athletes are expected to do more than just represent their schools and communities on game days. They also serve as ambassadors within their communities.

The Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans had an open day in their practice schedule this week and decided to make good on their roles as ambassadors.

The team made a short trip to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church to help beautify the property. They also spent time clearing and restoring the church's cemetery as a way to honor those who have gone before us.

The Trojans embraced taking time off from practice and do something positive in their community, with many players sharing the same sentiment that it's important to play a role in the community they represent.

Head coach Brian Smith says it's been a goal for the team to be involved, and running back Collier Sullivan added he's glad that the community can see more than just the players on the field.

"We got a kid who just cleaned his grandparents' grave. And you know that's something special to him that he won't forget, but at the same time, it's just something all these guys understand that we've all gotta pitch in and do our part to help the total community out," Smith said.

"I feel that it's very important just because the community sees us on the field, but most of them don't know us just from our faces. So it's good to come out and help and just show that we care more about the community," Sullivan added.

The team hopes this will help the community feel closer to the team.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved