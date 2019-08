COLUMBIA, SC -- Tavien Feaster has been the talk of the Running Backs' room since his transfer from Clemson, but it's Rico Dowdle who will handle the majority of the rushing attack for South Carolina this season.

Dowdle is listed as the team's primary back, while Feaster is listed as the number two.

Dowdle rushed for more than 650 yards with four touchdowns last season. Feaster will still get touches, but for now, will have to settle for the backup role with Mon Denson.