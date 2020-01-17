Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler tied for lead in desert

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

LaQuinta, Ca--Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler each shot 8-under 64 at The American Express to share the second-round lead at 15-under 129. They played PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, and will move over to the adjacent Stadium Course for the weekend.

Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta Country Club. Tony Finau pulled with two shots with a 62 on the Nicklaus layout. Tournament host Phil Mickelson needs a low round Saturday at the Stadium Course to make the cut after rounds of 70 and 72 in his first start of the year.