Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — First-year head coach Matt Rhule said Teddy Bridgewater’s familiarity with the team’s offensive scheme made him the “right fit” at quarterback for the Panthers and ultimately led to Cam Newton’s release.

Bridgewater spent the 2018 season working under new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady with the Saints and the two developed a close player-coach relationship.