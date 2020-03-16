Report: Augusta National to close club by end of the week

Monday, March 16, 2020

Augusta, Ga--The Masters is being postponed. And now Augusta National is shutting down. Golf Digest obtained a memo from Chairman Fred Ridley to members saying that the club plans to close by the end of the week. That's a reaction to increasing concerns over the new coronavirus.

Ridley says the objective is the well-being of the staff. He says the property will be maintained by limited personnel, and other duties will be handled remotely. The club confirmed the memo had been set. Also, the PGA of America postponed its club pro championship that determines which 20 play in the PGA Championship.