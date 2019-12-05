Reed builds 3-shot lead in Bahamas as Tiger rallies

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Undated--Patrick Reed made five birdies on the back nine to build a three-shot lead after two rounds of the Hero World Challenge. For the second straight day,

Reed did most of damage over the final holes at Albany Golf Club. Tournament host Tiger Woods did his part to try to stay in the game. He played a six-hole stretch in 5-under par on the back nine for a 66, matching Reed and defending champion Jon Rahm for the best round of the day in only a moderate wind. U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was three back after a 69.