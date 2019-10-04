Redskins to start Colt McCoy at QB against unbeaten Patriots

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says Colt McCoy will start at quarterback against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Gruden announced the switch to McCoy after practice Friday.

McCoy hasn't appeared in a game since breaking his right leg during a game in December.

Case Keenum started Washington's first four games this season, all losses. But he was yanked in favor of first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins in the second quarter of last week's 24-3 defeat at the New York Giants.

Haskins threw three picks in his NFL debut.

Keenum has six turnovers over his past two appearances -- four interceptions and two lost fumbles -- and has been dealing with an injured right foot.

The 33-year-old McCoy owns a career passer rating of 78.9 with 29 TD passes and 26 interceptions. His teams have a 7-20 record in his starts.

