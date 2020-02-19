Redskins exercise 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have exercised their 2020 option on running back Adrian Peterson. Washington's leading rusher last season turns 35 in March. Peterson ran for 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries in 2019. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL's career rushing list and is less than 1,100 yards from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.

Peterson posted on Twitter that he's still going strong. New coach Ron Rivera called Peterson the epitome of what it means to be a pro and says he'll set an example for what's expected of other players.