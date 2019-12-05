Reds, Moustakas complete $64 million, 4-year deal

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Cincinnati, Oh--The Reds have completed a $64 million, four-year deal with former second baseman Mike Moustakas. The All-Star gets the biggest free agent contract in Reds history.

The Reds are trying to upgrade an offense that was among the NL's worst at scoring runs last season. The Reds have become active in free agency the last two years, trying to escape a rut of six straight losing seasons. They signed Moustakas from the NL Central-rival Brewers.

The 31-year-old infielder will plug the Reds' hole at second base, which opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded at midseason.