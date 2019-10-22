"Redemption" is on the mind of USC Aiken as they start the season

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

Aiken, SC--With just a couple of weeks away before USC Aiken takes to the basketball court for the first time this year. One big thing they are trying to do, put the memory of last year's game behind them.

Not an easy thing to do in the fashion they lost to Augusta in the regional semifinal. The good news, this is a team ancy to hang a banner and have plenty of talent to do it. No question though, last year's loss is the starting point of this season.

"It fueled the fire for everybody. Redemption is the name of the game for us. We have to come out and we have to make sure we don't play with anger, we need to come out with a redeem mindset, but we want to come out with as level of focus." said Mark Vanderslice

Look for Xzavier Barmore to play a big part on offense for the pacers. He came in and made an impact a year ago, now, after losing Ty'lik Evans and Doniel Dean, Barmore should play a more prominent role for the Pacers.

