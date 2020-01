The basketball world and beyond is reacting to the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday at age 41. Larry Bird called Bryant “a man of the world” and said he “touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways.”

Bill Russell called Bryant one of his favorite people and “one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Bryant a “giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere.”