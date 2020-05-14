Rays' Blake Snell says 'I’m not playing unless I get mine'

Thursday, May 14, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell says he will not take the mound this year if his pay is cut further, proclaiming: “I’m not playing unless I get mine.”

Snell is being advanced $286,500 as part of a March deal between Major League Baseball and its players' union to deal with the delay in the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic. His $7 million salary would be cut about in half if the regular season is cut to 82 games. Teams want more reductions if games are played in empty ballpark.