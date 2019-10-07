Raymond Johnson III Named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS - Georgia Southern junior defensive end Raymond Johnson III has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced Monday by the conference.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern (Junior, DE, Sumter, S.C.)

Georgia Southern junior defensive end Raymond Johnson III had three tackles, including half a tackle for loss, in Georgia Southern's double-overtime win at South Alabama on Thursday night, but he saved his best for the extra frames. Johnson III blocked the potential game-winning field goal in the back half of the first overtime to force a second extra stanza, and then pounced on a fumble in the second overtime, which set up the game-winner from Tyler Bass.