Ravens lose DT Brockers, leaving void in defensive line

Friday, March 27, 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens won't have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all. Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams free agent last week but the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team's training facility due to restrictions in place surrounding the coronavirus.

The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain after Brockers had a physical administered by an independent doctor. Baltimore and Brockers failed to reach an agreement on an amended contract.