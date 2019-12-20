Rashad Byrd playing in the Cure Bowl with his mom always on his mind

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

North Augusta, SC---Saturday, Georgia Southern will tee it up in Orlando in their bowl game. It's appropriate it's called the Cure Bowl considering the journey North Augusta product Rashad Byrd and his family has taken.

It's usually not to hard to find Rashad Byrd on the football field for Georgia Southern. He's the one wearing some pink. Pink socks, bandana ,or something that's pink. It's a tribute to his mom, Carolyn, a cancer survivor. Their world was nearly turned upside down a decade ago.

"i said, mommy found a lump in her breast, and he said you have breast cancer mommy. I said, i said, i don't want you to worry about me, because i'll be okay, and he looked at me and he cried and he said i have to worry about you because you're my momma" said Carolyn Byrd

"tTe first night she told me, it was rough, I didn't sleep, I cried all night. It's scary when you think of losing a parent or anyone in general but I'm a momma's boy so when i thought i was losing my mom, i thought my whole world was over with" said Rashad Byrd

Little did Rashad know, his journey was just beginning. He's the youngest of three and there's a pretty big gap between him and his older brother and sister. For Carolyn, it was Rashad that kept her going.

"i always say that the reason why i have Rashad is because it made me get up when i didn't want to when i was going through chemo" added Carolyn Byrd

While Rashad was wearing pink regularly, mom didn't fully realize what it meant to him until 12 months ago

"it was last year when he told his testimony, i really saw the impact my cancer journey had on him." said Ms Byrd

"if someone has it in their family right now, she can give, you know, awareness, or tips of how to cope with it" added Rashad

Carolyn Byrd is now 10 years from her diagnosis and she's a strong woman. The family goes to pretty much every game and the incredible bond with Rashad is evident.

"After the game i always go find my mom anywhere I can and she always wears her pink at at our games" said Rashad.

And yes, the Byrd's are in Orladno for Saturday's game as well.

Carolyn Byrd is a wellness companion to help folks dealing with cancer. She's readily giving advice to those who have been diagnosed with cancer seeing she knows exactly how they feel. Georgia Southern takes on Liberty tomorrow afternoon.

