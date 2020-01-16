Ramirez handles wind and takes lead in Latin American Am

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico--Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Colombia is the leader after one round of the Latin America Amateur Championship, and it wasn’t easy. Strong wind at Mayakoba led to only three players breaking par from the 108-man field.

Ramirez had two bogeys in his opening three holes, and then made five birdies the rest of the way. He leads by two shots over two players from Chile, Lukas Roessler and Gabriel Morgan Birke. The winner of the 72-hole event gets an invitation to the Masters and the British Open, and a spot in final qualifying for the U.S. Open.