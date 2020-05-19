Rain postpones Xfinity Series' return at Darlington

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Heavy rains have postponed the Xfinity Series' return to racing at Darlington. The race was called off after waiting about two hours of sometimes heavy rain. Officials moved the event to Thursday at noon.

The race will be the series first event since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down NASCAR and all other major sports. Air Titan dryers were sent out three times to clear up some of the water before they were parked as the rain intensified. One of the busiest weeks in Darlington history will continue Wednesday night with another Cup Series race, the second in four days.