Rain is now an issue at the U.S. Open

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Flushing, NY--Rain at the U.S. Open is forcing the tournament's first use this year of retractable roofs on the two main show courts, keeping play on schedule for matches featuring Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

First up on Louis Armstrong Stadium will be seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori against American Bradley Klahn. That will be followed on Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova against Mariam Bolkvadze, and then a midafternoon match of third-seeded Federer against Damir Dzumhur.

No. 1 seed Djokovic kicks off the night session on Ashe against Juan Ignacio Londero, and then Williams ends the night with her match against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

As for matches on uncovered courts, they are currently under a rain delay with about a 40 percent chance of more precipitation throughout the day.

