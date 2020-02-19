Rafael Monteiro comes through big as Augusta knocks off North Georgia

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Augusta, GA--Rafael Monteiro poured in a game high 26 points while Miguel Arnold added 23 as Augusta picked up a road win over North Georgia 92-65 Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Jaguars move to 13-4 in Peach Belt play and 18-7 overall with just a couple of weeks left in the regular season

Augusta led by just two points at the half, but then held the Skyhawks to just 26 points as the Jags were able to pull away.

Monteiro added 13 rebounds and a couple of blocked shots to complement his big game shooting the ball.

In the women's game, it was North Georgia winning 81-60.

Zairya West had a game high 18 points for Augusta and Kennedi Manning added 10 to lead the Jags.

