Quinn says Falcons' strong finish must carry over to 2020

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Flowery Branch, Ga--Dan Quinn is looking for a full season of strong play from his Atlanta Falcons in 2020. As Quinn says, there is no trophy for playing well only in the second half.

The Falcons have turned their focus to a brighter future following their second straight 7-9 finish. Quinn's team posted a 6-2 record in the second half. The second-half turnaround earned Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff another chance to build a winner next season. The Falcons hope the strong finish built momentum that will carry over to 2020, but the team faces salary cap woes this offseason.