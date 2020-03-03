Questions remain as USC Aiken start PBC Tournament

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Aiken, SC--A violation of institutional policy resulted in an empty bench for USA Aiken Saturday and played with just five players. The Pacers nearly pulled off the upset against Lander. The loss though dropped them to fourth in the conference standings.

There is still uncertainty about how many players will be available for tomorrow's game against Columbus State in the Peach Belt tournament opener. The Pacers put together a game plan only about an hour before Saturday's game, and may be doing the same thing Wednesday.

"Sometimes when the unknown is available, the guys play loose. And there's no expectations for them. If we play with 5, 6, 7, 8, no matter who it is we put on the floor, we're going to go out there and expect to win." said Mark Vanderslice

"Honestly i i always think the worst and then expect the best. We'll play with four, three, two, even one if it comes down to it." said Shaquan Jules

The Pacers beat Columbus State twice this season, the hat trick could be difficult.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved