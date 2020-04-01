QB quest new for Patriots, but familiar for AFC East foes

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The New England Patriots will enter a season without Tom Brady as their clear-cut starting quarterback for the first time since 2001. The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP will be in Tampa Bay.

Bill Belichick's bunch will meanwhile be searching for their signal caller. The Patriots' AFC East rivals know all about uncertainty at the QB spot. Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets combined to start 55 players under center during Brady's run in New England. The Dolphins led the way with 20 during that span.