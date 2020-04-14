Pro wrestling 'essential' under Florida governor's order

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With Florida under a new coronavirus-induced lockdown, there’s one business deemed essential by Florida’s governor that is raising eyebrows: pro wrestling. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public.

World Wrestling Entertainment _ whose chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, is close to President Donald Trump _ has its WWE Performance Center in metro Orlando, and the show is going on. The company says it's important to provide people with a diversion during hard times.