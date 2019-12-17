Pro soccer comes to Charlotte

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Charlotte has been awarded an Major League Soccer expansion team. The MLS commissioner announced that Charlotte will begin play in the 2021.

The team will be allowed to begin signing players immediately. New Charlotte team owner David Tepper says he hopes to have a general manager and coach in place in about a month. Tepper also owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers. The team will play its MLS games at the home of the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte. The name of the Charlotte franchise will be announced at a later date.