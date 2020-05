Tuesday, May 19, 2020

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR's comeback from the coronavirus continues with its first Wednesday race in 36 years. In that last race, Richard Petty won his 200th Cup Series race at Daytona on July 4, 1984.

This time, NASCAR will be back at Darlington three days after resuming its season. Joey Logano likes that he has a chance to improve his 18th-place finish at Darlington on Sunday. Former racer Donnie Allison said drivers will have to stay mentally engaged to excel.