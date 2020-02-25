Playoff basketball scores from Tuesday, February 25th

Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 2020

GHSA Basketball

6A

South Cobb 85 Evans 61

4A

Cross Creek 58 Lafayette 55

*Razorbacks will play St. Pius in the semifinals at Fort Valley State

2A

Glenn Hills 76-69

*Spartans trailed by two at the half, but then took at one point lead after three quarters before dominating the fourth. Lazarius Marshall would take control and lead the Spartans to the victory.

"Number 0, Lararius Marshall. He just gave us a whole lot of energy. He didn't want to lose tonight. It was just our seniors." said William Cunningham

"We were down going into halftime but we just had to come out and play and play strong and fight back in the 4th quarter. Coach just said we had to play defense and play defense more and stop number two, had to stop him and that was it right there" said Lazarius Marshall

Swainsboro 94 Rockmart 55

*Tigers will play Glenn Hills in the semifinals Saturday afternoon at Georgia College

1A

Treutlen 78 Lincoln County 77

SCHSL

1A

High Point 90 Wagener Salley 71

High school soccer

Boys

Lakeside 7 Evans 1

Girls

Lakeside 6 Evans 0