Playoff basketball scores from Tuesday, February 25th

Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 2020
GHSA Basketball
6A
South Cobb 85 Evans 61
4A
Cross Creek 58 Lafayette 55
*Razorbacks will play St. Pius in the semifinals at Fort Valley State
2A
Glenn Hills 76-69
*Spartans trailed by two at the half, but then took at one point lead after three quarters before dominating the fourth. Lazarius Marshall would take control and lead the Spartans to the victory.
"Number 0, Lararius Marshall. He just gave us a whole lot of energy. He didn't want to lose tonight. It was just our seniors." said William Cunningham
"We were down going into halftime but we just had to come out and play and play strong and fight back in the 4th quarter. Coach just said we had to play defense and play defense more and stop number two, had to stop him and that was it right there" said Lazarius Marshall
Swainsboro 94 Rockmart 55
*Tigers will play Glenn Hills in the semifinals Saturday afternoon at Georgia College
1A
Treutlen 78 Lincoln County 77
SCHSL
1A
High Point 90 Wagener Salley 71
High school soccer
Boys
Lakeside 7 Evans 1
Girls
Lakeside 6 Evans 0