Players, managers intrigued by MLB's all-Arizona option

Tuesday, April. 7, 2020

Undated--Players and managers are intrigued by Major League Baseball's Arizona option: putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks. Most of the stadiums would be spring training sites. Players would be isolated, away from their families. But they would get at least some percentage of their salaries and provide live television for a nation largely stuck at home.

MLB and the union are in the early stages of determining whether such a plan would be feasible and could be approved by health and government officials.