Pitching shines as the GreenJackets win 1-0 over Asheville

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: After a one-hour and 23 minute delay to start the game, the GreenJackets (68-58, 32-26) edged the Asheville Tourists (62-66, 33-25) by a final score of 1-0 on Wednesday night. The win for the GreenJackets pulls them within one-game of Asheville in the 2nd half standings.

After the delay to start the game, both starting pitchers were unphased. Kai Wei-Teng gave the GreenJackets six strong innings on the hill. He did not allow a run, and he finished the night with nine strikeouts as Asheville could only collect two hits.

Frederis Parra was terrific on the mound for Asheville. He did not allow a run until the 7th inning. With two outs, and Franklin Labour on 3rd base, Mikey Edie bounced one over the 3rd baseman Kyle Datres’ head into left field, and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead.

Parra ended his night after eight-innings and he allowed just one-run for Asheville. JJ Santa Cruz went two-innings out of the Jackets bullpen, and he retired all six batters he faced. It was Sandro Cabrera to close it out for his 7th save of the year.