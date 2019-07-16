Pitching does the trick as Augusta beats Charleston

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA--The Augusta GreenJackets (49-45, 13-13) defeated the Charleston RiverDogs (48-46, 11-15) by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday evening at SRP Park. Adam Oller collects the win on the mound as Charleston can scratch out only one run against him, on just three hits.

For the 2nd consecutive night, the GreenJackets offense scored 1st. In the first inning, a single for Diego Rincones scored Ismael Munguia and it was 1-0. The Jackets kept the scoring going in the 1st inning. An infield hit for Frankie Tostado scored Anyesber Sivira, and then later in the frame, a Jose Layer double put the GreenJackets in front at 3-0.

The RiverDogs scratched their lone run off Oller in the 3rd inning. A two-out single for Brandon Lockridge cut the GreenJackets lead to 3-1. Oller finishes his night after 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, a career high. He allows only one-run, on three Charleston hits, and he ends the night with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Jhony Brito was great for Charleston on the mound as he went six-innings, allowing only three runs in the 1st inning. But the GreenJackets scored again in the 7th inning on a Munguia RBI double. The GreenJackets took a 4-1 lead, and the rest was history. Jesus Tona collected his league leading 16th save of the year from the bullpen.

