Pierce believes it is time for young Hawks to become winners

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are excited about their future even after finishing their shortened season near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Coach Lloyd Pierce says he sees improvement from each of the players he calls his core five. That list includes Trae Young, who was an All-Star in only his second season.

Pierce says he knows it is time for the growth of the young players to translate to more wins. He says the Hawks need to make a “major jump” in the 2020-21 season.

For now, they're hoping the NBA approves for team practices and scrimmages for the bottom eight teams left out of the resumption of the season.