Phillies to sign Zach Wheeler

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Undated--The Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Zack Wheeler have agreed on to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018.

Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery. He will join a rotation led by Aaron Nola that also includes Jake Arrieta.