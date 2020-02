Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Philadelphia, PA--The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay's No. 34 this season. The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins.

It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history. Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.