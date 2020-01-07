Pelicans' Zion Williamson now in full-court, 5-on-5 drills

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

METAIRIE, La--.Zion Williamson has now participated in full-court and five-on-five drills as the NBA's top overall draft choice moves closer to making his NBA debut. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Tuesday there is still no firm date on when the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson will play in his first regular season game.

But Gentry says Williamson generally looks “fine,” exhibits a lot of natural basketball skill and mainly needs to work on conditioning. Gentry says Williamson “definitely” will be on minute restrictions when he does come back. Williamson is not expected to play Wednesday night when New Orleans hosts Chicago.