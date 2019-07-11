Peach Jam rolls on with big name coaches on hand

Thursday, July 11, 2019

North Augusta, SC--The EYBLl Peach Jam rolling on with the best of the best on display in North Augusta. Now in it's 25th year, the event has only gotten bigger and better and the players who've took to the court here is an impressive list.

So too are the coaches who routinely come to check out their future players. It's seriously a who's who as every major program is represented. With not a lot of chances to see these kids in person during the season, the AAU circuit, and this event in particular, has become a must. For the players, sure they've seen these guys before, but it does take a little getting use to.

"I guess when I was younger I was like, I was kind of star struck, but now seeing I've been seeing them for the past three or four years, I'm kind of getting use to it, I'm not saying that in a bad way but I just want to show them I'm getting better each and every time" said Isaiah Todd

"I got a chance to go through that early in my life, at the 16 level last year so I kind of got it out of the way early" said Dylan Cardwell

A lot of people have been flocking to Riverview Park to see this young man, Bronny James, yes, the son of Lebron James. While dad hasn't showed up yet, Bronny is still garnering a lot of attention that comes with the territory. He's just 14 and already under the microscope. There has been talk about dad showing up, but he's yet to be there while a few other NBA stars have been on hand, including Chris Paul.