Peach Belt tournament seedings and matchups

AUGUSTA, GA -- The Peach Belt conference released it's seedings for the upcoming men's and women's conference tournaments.

MEN

1. UNC Pembroke

2. Augusta University

3. Lander

4. USC Aiken

5. Columbus State

6. Flagler

7. Georgia College

8. North Georgia

WOMEN

1. Lander

2. North Georgia

3. Clayton State

4. Columbus State

5. Francis Marion

6. USC Aiken

7. Young Harris

8. Augusta University

The first round of the conference tournament takes place on Wednesday. Augusta and USC Aiken's men's teams will both host their games, while the women's teams will travel.

MEN'S

Georgia College vs. Augusta University (Time TBA)

Columbus State vs. USC Aiken (Time TBA)

North Georgia vs. UNC Pembroke (Time TBA)

Flagler vs. Lander 7:30pm

WOMEN'S

Augusta vs. North Georgia (Time TBA)

USC Aiken vs. Columbus State 5:30pm

Young Harris vs. Lander 5:30pm

Francis Marion vs. Clayton State (Time TBA)

