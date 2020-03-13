Peach Belt cancels all spring sports

AUGUSTA, GA – The Peach Belt Conference Board of Directors has announced that all competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled. This includes all regular-season competition for the 15 NCAA championship sports the conference sponsors as well as upcoming spring sports tournaments in baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track & field.

"This was a very difficult decision for the board to make," said PBC commissioner David Brunk. "But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our top priority. Given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing, the board agreed that this was in the best interests of everyone involved."

The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced it was cancelling all national championship competition for the remainder of the academic year.