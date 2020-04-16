Peach Belt Conference loses two members

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA – Francis Marion University and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced on Thursday that they will be leaving the Peach Belt Conference starting with the 2021-22 season. The two schools will join Conference Carolinas.

"We are certainly disappointed with this decision as both schools have been valued members of our conference for many years," said PBC Commissioner David Brunk. "The PBC has earned its standing as one of the premier NCAA Division II conferences in the nation and that will not change with this development. We wish FMU and UNCP all the best in their future endeavors."

Francis Marion is one of the seven charter members of the PBC when the league was formed in 1990. UNC Pembroke joined in 1992.

The PBC has had 10 or fewer members nine times in its 30-year history.