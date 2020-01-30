Peach Belt Conference hosts career forum for student-athletes

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Augusta, GA--One of my favorite quotes about sports is that it's something nobody has to do, but everyone wants to do. It's stuck with me over the years. The cool thing about sports, there's more to it then just on the playing field or court. So many jobs are available that don't require you to be an athlete

To that end, that's where the Peach Belt Conference was front and center today, entertaining student athletes at a career forum. From athletic directors, to coaches, to trainers, and officials, a panel was brought in to give some guidance to students who could be pursuing a career in the business of sports.

"For me, I understood there's more to life then just baseball, there's more to life then just sports, so my career path lies ahead in healthcare administration but either way, I just want to set myself up for my career after baseball" said Caleb Green

"We really are the ultimate laboratory experience. If you're an accounting student, there's a place for you, if you're interested in music, there's a place for you. If you're in business, there's a place for, medical, so on and so forth. I think this is a great opportunity for us to introduce how many career avenues there are in the industry without being the star athlete" said Jim Herlihy

The Peach Belt Conference has been a forefront in many ventures over the year, and today's event, just one more avenue to help student-athletes get a foot hold in life after college.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved