Peach Belt Conference honors USC Aiiken's Caroline Cockrell

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. - University of South Carolina Aiken softball standout Caroline Cockrell has been named the PBC Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league office.

Cockrell, a native of North Augusta, S.C., was outstanding while going 2-1 on the week in the circle.

In the opener against Shaw, Cockrell threw a perfect game. She struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced and only went to a full count on two batters the entire contest. It was the second perfect game in the program's history.

She worked the first frame in the nightcap victory over the Bears, striking out two. Cockrell threw 6.2 innings while striking out 10 in the victory over Emmanuel. She picked up seven strikeouts against Limestone.

For the week, Cockrell averaged 12.19 strikeouts per seven innings and threw two complete games.

It marks just the second time in the last five years a USC Aiken student-athlete has been named PBC Pitcher of the Week.