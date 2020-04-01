Payton back at work, unsure if Brees plays beyond 2020

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton said he didn't mean to insinuate on a television appearance that record-setting quarterback Drew Brees informed him of plans to retire after the upcoming season.

“I'm a big dummy,” Payton said Wednesday during a conference call with media in New Orleans. “I honestly don't know if it’s his last year. I think the thing he's done, and we've all done, is taking it year by year.”

Brees, 41, is entering his 20th season. Shortly before becoming a free agent in March, Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract to remain with the club he joined in 2006.