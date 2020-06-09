Paul Williams and Punishers Boxing holding summer camp

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- Just about a year ago, Paul Williams and James Forrest were getting ready to take their first group of amateur boxers to nationals. Things are a bit different this year, but the duo continues to try and make a difference in the lives of some community youths.

This year, nationals won't be until December. It's extra time to train and extra time to give back. Rather than completely focusing on the grind, Williams and Forrest are hosting a summer camp along with a number of the guys they're training for nationals. The camp isn't just training and sparring, it's about life skills. The kids have to watch videos on manners, respect, discipline, and other life guidelines before they get to training. Forrest never expected to be in a position where he could positively affect a kids life, but now they feel like they're part of a family.

"I just take my life experience and use them. Keep them from doing the things I did, you know? And try to help them make it. Keep their mind focused on if not boxing, just being a great person in the world," said Forrest

Both Dre Baskett and Jahden Lewis made it to nationals last year. Both share Forrest's pride in seeing the young guys and girls succeed. The two are a also a prime example of the success story that Williams and Forrest hope to acheive long term.

"I like when I see them improve, see them starting to fight better. When I first started, I didn't really take the sport serious until I got my trainers coach Paul and coach James. Then we started taking it serious," said Lewis.