Patriots pledge $1 million to social justice causes

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.

The team says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations to recipients chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.

The video announcement says “change always begins with listening." Leaders of those organizations will be invited to speak with the team’s executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group's businesses.