Patriots' Brown practices, status for Sunday's game unclear

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

Before the practice session, Belichick declined to answer numerous questions about Brown, including his status for Sunday's game at Miami. He deferred to the Patriots' statement late Tuesday in which they said they were aware of the lawsuit and "take these allegations very seriously."

"Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I'm not going to be expanding on any of those," Belichick said. "They are what they are. We've looked into the situation. We're taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I'm sure there are questions, but I'm not going to enter into a discussion about that."

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. The NFL has declined to comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.